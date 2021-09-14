BARBARA PETRY, wife of the late Robert D. Petry Sr., passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021 surrounded by the love of her three children. She went to join her loving husband in Heaven.
Barbara had been residing at Oakridge Nursing Center where she loved the staff that cared for her and they in turn loved her and showed it by the care and compassion given to her. She loved singing her version of the song Sugar in the Morning, turning it to Smokie in the Morning for her little dog, Smokie, that she adored. Barbara was retired from Cabin Creek Medical Center as a Pharmacy Technician. She loved going trout fishing at Spruce Knob Lake with her husband, Robert and was so proud of having her picture holding a huge trout in West Virginia Magazine. Barbara had a passion for growing flowers and they were beautiful. She could touch an almost perished plant with her green thumb and it would flourish. She loved cooking, her children remember her best for her fried chicken and homemade biscuits and gravy. Everyone was beautiful in Barbara's eyes. Her family mourns her loss, but rejoice in the fact she is in Heaven before God and back in the arms of her true love, her husband, Robert, the greatest love story ever witnessed. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence C. and Alma O. Vance Eads; brothers, Darrell and Jack Eads; and sister, Maxine Vance.
Surviving are her daughter, Vicky Lynn Hunter of Belle; sons, Robert D. Petry Jr. of Charleston, Kenneth A. Petry of Torrington, Connecticut; sisters, Ruth Mezzoni of Mount Sidney, Virginia, Sandra Howsare of Handley, Janet Zerbe of Dunbar, Corrine Scott of Poca; brother, Harry Eads of Stratford, Connecticut; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor David Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
On behalf of the family, we suggest that everyone in attendance for the visitation or service wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.