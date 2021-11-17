BARBARA RAE (CONRAD) ROBINSON, 85, departed this life into the presence of her beloved Savior on November 10, 2021.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Earlie Ray and Myrtle Elvira Conrad; sisters, Sue Cass and Karen Sloan; and husband, Charles Robinson.
Surviving relatives are son, William Robinson (Tammy); daughter, Barbara Nelson; grandchildren, Matthew Nelson, Megan Robinson, Mark Nelson (Kelsey) and Nicholas Robinson.
Barbara was born on a farm at Diana, Webster County, but her family moved around to find work during the Depression. Her father, Ray, worked as a farmer, on the WPA and a coal miner. During World War II, relatives found a job for Ray in the war industries in Cleveland and Barbara spend the war years living in Ohio. After the war, the family returned to Marion County, West Virginia and built a house at White Rock, outside of Fairmont where Ray worked as a millwright.
Barbara graduated from West Fairmont High School in 1954 and moved to Charleston to live with an aunt and uncle to find work. She took a job in a bank, where she was working when she met her future husband, Charles Robinson.
After their marriage, the new family moved to Little Tyler Mountain in the Cross Lanes area and Barbara lived there 60 years until her final illness. Barbara was a quiet, introverted woman who loved books, was a talented landscape painter and loved the natural world. She was at her happiest sitting on her deck observing the change of the seasons, the birds and wild animals, or working in her flower beds. Inside, her faithful rocking chair provided hours of pleasure, as well as her electric organ. She was also a deeply learned bible scholar with a keen interest in archeology. In the early 1970s Barbara became involved with Valley View Church near her home; this would be become a life-long commitment. She served through the years as janitor, comptroller, accompanist, and children's Sunday school teacher. While serving as a Sunday School teacher, she instructed several generations of the neighborhood children in the truths of the Bible. Through the years of faithful attendance and service, Barbara took on, though never sought, the status of the matriarch of the church. A humble woman, she would have denied her status if asked, but she became a beloved figure within the congregation. Her greatest contribution, however, was her decision to watch her grandchildren rather than see them in daycare. For nearly 15 years she provided a safe, loving environment so her family's greatest asset, the grandchildren, could flourish.
Barbara's life was an example of how a quiet, unassuming person who practiced a life of service, could make a deep impression on her family and community.
Service will be at Noon on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Paul R. Rice Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
"Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies
She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life...
Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come...
Her children arise up, and call her blessed...
Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all."