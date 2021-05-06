BARBARA RUTH SMITH, 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV. A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart, WV. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.