Barbara Shriver

BARBARA TABOR SHRIVER, 85, of St. Albans, WV, passed away on January 15, 2021 at Sweetbriar Assisted Living from complications of dementia. Barbara was the daughter of the late Jane Wise, stepfather Herman Wise and Fred Lipps.
She is survived by children, Beverly (Bear) Lewis, Jim (Debbie) Tabor and Kimberly Tabor, Niece Christa (Scott) Sumner. Grandchildren Jason Romero, Courtney Price and Cody Tabor. Great Grandchildren; Hannah and Haiden Kyte. Half-sister Sallie Lipps, and sister-in-law Pamela Tabor. Nieces and nephews Greg Tabor, Jeffrey (Leah) Tabor, Matthew (Melissa) Tabor, Leslie (Brian) Scofield, Joy (Clayton) Good, Chelsey (Jackson) Lilly, Patrick (Rachel) Oxley, Angela (Tom) Burton, Sara (Paul) Dempsey, Nathaniel Bannister, Daniel Kreinen.
She was preceded in death by late husband Francis Shriver, first husband Clifford D. Tabor, daughter Karen Tabor, nieces Cheryl Wolfe and Dr. Patricia (Chris) Bell.
Funeral services are Monday January 18, 2021 at 12 p.m., at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans.
Due to Covid 19 precautions the family will have a private service.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.
Online condolences can be sent to the famly at www.casdorphandcurry.com