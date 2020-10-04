Barbara Skidmore

BARBARA JEWELL SKIDMORE, 77, loving wife and mother, and a life-long resident of Tyler Mountain, entered her heavenly home on October 2, 2020 after a short illness and stay at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Lonzo and Phyllis Shaffer.
She was a homemaker which granted her the opportunities to obtain many talents and two of those being an avid seamstress and quilter. She had multiple hand pieced and hand sewn quilts that were juried and awarded the opportunity to be displayed at the WV Cultural Center to let others experience her talents. She loved cooking for her family and prepared dinner every Sunday for them to enjoy. She also enjoyed many gatherings with extended family. Early in their marriage, while Jim was stationed in France serving for the U.S. Army, Barb joined him in France and they traveled thru all of Europe during their time living there. They also traveled throughout the United States and visited all but 3 of the 50 states. She attended McKinnon Presbyterian Church her entire life and was an active member and served many roles until it's dissolution in 2018.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her loving husband, Jimmie, of 58 years; children, Jewell (Barry) Burford, Matt, Jared (Cindy) and Heidi (Scott) Keeton and their children, Lilly and Shaylee Keeton; sisters, Janet (Rick) Norris, and JoAnn (Woody) Snyder; uncle Willard Price; and a host of extended family.
Due to the restrictions during the pandemic and taking precaution from the spread of Covid, the family has decided to do a private family service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
