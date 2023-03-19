Barbara Smith Mar 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARBARA SMITH of Charleston WV went Home to the Lord on March 5, 2023 at the age of 87. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Carl Ray Smith and son Dale.Left to cherish her memory are daughter Tammy (Ron), 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Wednesday March 22, 2023.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marceline Ray “Mike Parsons Wanda June Tenney Brittany Lynn Gillman-Miller Jane Ann Pritt Moore Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Edith Marie “Edie” Hall William Asa Johnson James M. Ross Retha Mae (Beller) Dickerson Shala Vashnae Renita Wright Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?