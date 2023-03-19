Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Smith
SYSTEM

BARBARA SMITH of Charleston WV went Home to the Lord on March 5, 2023 at the age of 87. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Carl Ray Smith and son Dale.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter Tammy (Ron), 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you