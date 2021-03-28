Barbara Snell

BARBARA "PAINTER" SNELL, 73, formerly of Sissonville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on March 24. 2021. She was born on September 28, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert Haines and Leona Buckner Haines.
Barbara enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, painting, crafting, and above all else she loved her family and the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Walker; brother, Robert Haines Jr; sisters, Brenda K. (Carl) Spangler, Diana (Jim) Green, and Debbie (Robert) Bowe; grandchildren, Joshua (Victoria) Walker, Haley (Ezra) Fisher, and Kaitlin (Derrick) Johnson; great grandchildren, Phoenix, Leona, Joey, Tristan, Alison, soon to be Axton, Cameron, Lucas, and Karsyn; very special nephew Carl Ray (Julie) Spangler, and great nephew Connor Ray.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.