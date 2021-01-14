BARBARA SUE COBB, 74, of Elkview went to rest on Sunday, January 12, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital and is awaiting the Lord's coming.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a member of Clendenin Advent Christian Church since she was 6 weeks old. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roma and Mazie White, and brother James White.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charlie Cobb; son, Andy Cobb; daughter, Leigh (James) Bentley; Sisters, Erma Auxier and Linda Booth; and grandchildren, Shelby, James, Ally, Lakin, and Chaz.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Clendenin Advent Christian Church or to Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 at the Clendenin Advent Christian Church with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will be at the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be 12 - 1 p.m., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 at the church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.