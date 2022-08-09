Barbara Sue Cole

BARBARA SUE (BIRD) COLE passed away peacefully August 6, 2022 at her home in Zephyrhills, FL. She was 82 years old. Barbara was born September 18, 1939 in Clendenin, West Virginia. She attended Clendenin High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1957.
Barbara retired from the State of West Virginia where she spent most of her life until she moved to Zephyrhills FL in 2010. Barbara's passion in life was her family and love for playing the piano. She started at age 12 for the Advent Christian Church of Clendenin and continued playing for the Lord until 2 weeks before she passed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marjorie Rucker; her great granddaughter, Heather Lynn Coles, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Sammie E. Cole; her sons, Dwayne Cole and his wife Faith of NC; Scott Cole, his wife Missy of FL, and two children Brittany and AJ; daughters, Belinda Powers, husband Robert, and two children Sara and Adrian; Kimberly Alexander and her two children, Tiffany and Jessica. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, other family and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at Charity Baptist Church in Wesley Chapel, FL, Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m.