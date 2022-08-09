Thank you for Reading.

Barbara Sue Cole
BARBARA SUE (BIRD) COLE passed away peacefully August 6, 2022 at her home in Zephyrhills, FL. She was 82 years old. Barbara was born September 18, 1939 in Clendenin, West Virginia. She attended Clendenin High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1957.

Barbara retired from the State of West Virginia where she spent most of her life until she moved to Zephyrhills FL in 2010. Barbara's passion in life was her family and love for playing the piano. She started at age 12 for the Advent Christian Church of Clendenin and continued playing for the Lord until 2 weeks before she passed.

