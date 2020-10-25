BARBARA SUE FARLEY, 83, of Dunbar, passed away October 10, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 15, 1937 in Kanawha County, the daughter of Ernest and Iva Walker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, John Eric Farley and daughter Pamela Sue Moles.
She is survived by her son, James Farley, of South Charleston, daughter, Dawn Wilson, of Dunbar, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother, Paul Walker (Janice), of CA, and sister, Betty Young, of St. Albans.
And with honoring her wishes she will be cremated and no services will be held
