BARBARA SUE GRALEY, 79, of South Charleston gained her wings and went to heaven on February 14, 2022 following a short illness.
Barbara was born on January 13, 1943 in South Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marvel O'Dell and was a graduate of South Charleston High School.
Barbara worked and retired from Columbia Gas Transmission. After retirement she worked at the Wellness Council. "Susie", as she known to her friends, was very active in raising the kids in the neighborhood. Her house was the place where her children's friends gathered for recreation, laughs, and often dinner. She took great pleasure and joy in watching her children and grandchildren participate in athletics, gymnastics, and cheerleading. She was "Nee-Nee" to so many kids in the Hurricane community. Susie and Hooks took every opportunity to dance and she loved spending time at the beach with her special girlfriends.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold "Hooks" Graley of South Charleston. Also surviving are sons Stephen (Robin) of Kanawha City, Bryan of St. Paul, MN, daughter Julie Whittington (Bryan) and her pride and joy grandson Brayden and granddaughter Bella all of Hurricane. Special cousins Bobby and Rhonda O'Dell of Hurricane and Rudy and Marty Henley of Charleston.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their compassion and great care; especially Dr. Phillip Cox, Dr. Kevin Eggelston and her ICU nurse, Kelly.
A celebration of life will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston on Friday, February 18, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till service time at 1 p.m.