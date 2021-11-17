BARBARA SUE HILL died peacefully at the age of 89 on November 15, 2021 at The Peyton House in Lewisburg, WV. Barbara was affectionately called "Babs" by many who knew and loved her. She was born on March 11, 1932 in Prenter, WV.
Babs was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Lt. Col. Donald L Hill, her parents Ike and Hazel McCormick of Prenter, WV, and her brother and sister-in-law Jake and Jane McCormick, of Hopkins Fork, WV, and mother and father-in-law Rich and Salome Hill of Seth, WV.
Surviving Barbara are her children Linda Church (Wayne), and Michael Hill (April), of Dawson, WV; grandchildren Melanie Hicks (Matt) of Beaver, WV; Jason Gwinn (Kathleen) of Great Falls, VA; Aaron Hill (Megan) of Meadow Bluff, WV; and Autumn Price (Jess) of Lewisburg, WV. She also leaves 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Babs is also survived by her sister and best friend Kay Cowley of Abingdon, VA; much loved nieces and nephews and their families as well as many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Childrens' Home Society in Rupert, WV or The Peyton House or Hospice Care in Lewisburg, WV. GV Childrens' Home, 331 7th Street, PO Box 557, Rupert, WV 25984 or The Peyton House or HospiceCare, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Visitation will be at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, WV, on Saturday, November 20th from 1 to 2:30 p.m., followed by a brief service. Please help us all stay safe, masks required.
