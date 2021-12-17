BARBARA SUE KESSINGER of Foster/ Sumerco, WV went home to be with the Lord after a short illness on December 14 2021.
Barbara was born on September 9, 1944 in Charleston WV to Lee and Marie Plumley. She grew up in Griffithsville, Lincoln County. She graduated from Duval High School in 1961 and married her high school sweetheart Jr. Kessinger in 1962. She graduated from University of Charleston with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was awarded the outstanding Nursing Student Award. She was a proud RN whose career started at Boone Memorial Hospital and she retired from the Hubbard Hospice House in 2008. She was a respected community leader for more than 50 years. She attended McCorkle Church and was a member of VFW Post 5578 Ladies Aux.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jr. Kessinger, her son Stacy Kessinger, brother Michael (Mickey) Plumley and her parents Lee and Marie Plumley.
She is survived by her daughter; Dawn and Michael White ,who she loved like a son, her grandchildren; Colton (Shayla) White, Dustin (Whitney) White, Leah and Dalton Kessinger and their mother, Sheryl, sister; Judy (Johnny) Brock, brother; Leonard ( Bonnie) Plumley, special sister in law; Hazel(Babe) Plumley, great grandchildren; Bowen White and Olivia White, special friends; Glenna Workman, Kay and Richard Browning and special neighbors Roger and Teresa Boggs . She was a friend to so many and a mother or mommaw to many more.
In lieu of flowers we ask you to make donations to Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Isaiah Hatfield and Jimmy Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Rd. Danville, WV.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Covid guidelines will be followed.