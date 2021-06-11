BARBARA TAYLOR, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Born in Clay County, WV. She resided in Reynoldsburg, Ohio and was retired from J.C. Penny Company. Barb was passionate about tending her flower garden and baking delicious cakes for enthusiastic friends. She enjoyed country music and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Shirley "Wink" Taylor; her parents, Harry and Vanna Page, granddaughter, Shawna Mullins and sister, Wilda Parsons.
Barb is survived by son, Kent Taylor; daughter, Teresa Erickson; grandson, Christian Erickson; great-grandchildren, Nautia Erbe, with whom she had a special bond, Taylor, Bentlee and Dominic Mullins and Carter Erickson; great-great-granddaughter, Lai'lani Johnson; brothers, Jim and Garry Page; sisters, Bonnie Taylor, Freda Berkey and Lynda Page.
Family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Those who wish may contribute to The Alzheimer Foundation in Barb's memory. Messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.evansfuneralhome.net.