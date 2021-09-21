BARBARA VANDALE NICHOLS, 76, of Spencer, WV passed away September 19, 2021 at Roane General Hospital surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.
She was born September 21, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late George and Wilma (Frail) Vandale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Nichols.
Barbara graduated from Spencer High School in 1962, where she was head majorette, homecoming princess and Miss Yellow Jacket. After high school she went on to attended Morris Harvey (University of Charleston) to obtain a business degree. She worked for the WV Public Employees Retirement System; and the mayors' office where she later retired after 30 years of service. Barbara was President of the Black Walnut Festival for three years. She was a public servant and helped design the Spencer City Building from the ground up and had quite the eye for decorating.
Barbara attended St. John's United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years and had an angelic voice. She loved flower gardening and watching football with her grandsons. She was the epitome of a lady, and her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Left behind to cherish her memory, are her two children, Amber Taylor (Rob) of Spencer, WV and Andrew Weiner (Tammi Perry) of Charleston, WV; one sister, Carolyn Taylor (Richard) of Spencer, WV; three grandsons, Alexander Camp of Fort Benning, GA, Andrew Camp (fianc Haley Cottrill) and Nicholas Taylor both of Spencer, WV.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Spencer Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the: Roane County Humane Society at 2550 Parkersburg Rd. Reedy, WV 25276. The family would like to request anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.