BARBARA WESTFALL BATTEN, 91, of Elkview passed away may 16, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Barbara is survived by her son Bill of Charleston, WV and grandson Bryan, his wife Emily, and great granddaughter, Sophie, of Mt Pleasant, SC.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Floy Westfall; her only brother, James Westfall; her beloved husband of 65 years, William R. (Bill) Batten; and daughter in law, Cathy Batten.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. She loved gardening, canning, and working in her flowers. For many years, Barbara and Bill enjoyed square dancing with their friends. She always enjoyed following her grandson in baseball from t-ball through college and rarely missed a game.
She retired from Kanawha County Board of Education and through her career was a librarian, teachers aid, and secretary. She attended Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Barbara was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1947.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House West. 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sweetbriar Assisted Living, Dunbar, and Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, for the exceptional care she received during her time of need.
In honor of Barbara's wishes, there will be no service.
Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
