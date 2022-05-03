BARBARALU FISCHER, 90, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of April 28, 2022, after a long illness.
The daughter of Albert and Myrtle Fischer, Barbaralu was born in Charleston, West Virginia on November 11, 1931. In addition to her parents, Barbaralu was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Hoye and brother-in-law, Tom Hoye both of Arizona.
Barbaralu was a member of Perrow Church in Cross Lanes where she was a devout Christian and dedicated her life to the Lord. She served on the prayer chain until her illness prevented her from doing so. Barbaralu was quite a prayer warrior and was more than willing to organize prayer for anyone in need.
After Barbaralu graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1949, she went on to study Chemistry at Indiana University where she graduated in the top of her class.
After graduating with a degree in Chemistry, she started her career at Dupont as a Chemist where she excelled in her field. She chose to retire early in 1985 to help take care of her ailing mother.
Barbaralu is survived by her brother and her best friends, Ed Fischer and his wife Debbie. In addition, she is survived by her nieces Shelley Chipps (Bill) of Arizona, Shawn Waggoner (David) of Arizona, Wendy Smith (Jim) of Cross Lanes, Lori Sutton of Cross Lanes, and Nicki Gohlmann (Nick) of Hurricane. Her great nieces and nephews survive her as well, Ryan Chipps of Arizona, Tatum Badger (Sam) of Arizona, Trevor Waggoner of California, Brandon Chipps of Arizona, Lexi Waggoner of Arizona, Bradley Sutton of Hurricane, Wesley Sutton of Hurricane, Carter Gohlmann of Hurricane and Cael Gohlmann of Hurricane.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Perrow Church, Cross Lanes with Pastor Ryan Fulmer and Pastor Richard Mahan officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. with the Funeral services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice facility or Perrow Church, 5345 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
The family would like to send a special Thank you to Angel's Touch Care Home in Saint Albans, West Virginia and Hospice for their excellent care and the compassion they showed Barbaralu during her stay.