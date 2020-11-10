AARON L. SMITH, 60, of Charleston, WV passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Smith and father, Bob Smith, both of Charleston; cousin Earl "Blackie" Cobb of Tazewell, VA, and son Aaron Lee Smith II.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved children; Amber (Andy) March, Logan (Sidney) Smith, and Sarah (Trenten) Samuel; his precious grandchildren Chayton and Laynee March; his brother Isaac (Michelle) Smith; cousins who were more like siblings, Mike (Nita) Campbell, Sandy (Bill) Kiger, David (Keith) Campbell; two nieces and many other family members who loved him.
Aaron was a proud member of the CWA during his 30+ years of working for AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier.
He loved life and lived it to the fullest before cancer took over. He enjoyed hunting, playing pool, and watching sports. He was a member of the local BCA, VNEA, and KVPPA leagues for many years. He was a lifelong fan of WVU football and basketball, the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Most important to Aaron was time spent with his family and his close friends. If you were a friend of his, you knew loyalty and love. Many of his friends were like family and all will sorely miss him.
Due to Covid-19 Concerns, a family service and visitation with invitees only will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses.
The family appreciates your prayers and comforting messages, which may be made at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.