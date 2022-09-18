Thank you for Reading.

Albert Edward Dery II
ALBERT EDWARD DERY II, 74, of Kanawha City, passed away suddenly on September 10, 2022.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Louise Dery; sisters, Carolyn "Susie" Dery, Patricia Farry, and Mary Margaret Hinson.

