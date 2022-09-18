Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
ALBERT EDWARD DERY II, 74, of Kanawha City, passed away suddenly on September 10, 2022.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Louise Dery; sisters, Carolyn "Susie" Dery, Patricia Farry, and Mary Margaret Hinson.
Albert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen "Kathi" Whelan Dery; sons, Albert "Ted" and Jon "Gabe"; daughter, Joyce & fiancé Kelly Gupton; granddaughter and best little buddy, Isabella "Izzy"; grandson, Christopher Means; sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Baldy and Elizabeth Looney and husband Timothy; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Albert was a lifelong member of Saint Agnes Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer at their Common Grounds Outreach Center. He worked as a journeyman electrician for 42 years for IBEW Local 466.
Albert was the ultimate family man and his favorite pastime was that spent with family and friends. He enjoyed taking his "Al's gals" anywhere they wanted to go and loved the adventures he shared with them. He wanted to fix things and make life right for everyone he knew and was always a phone call away for anyone who needed him. In true Albert form, he helped others even after his passing by donating his organs to CORE.
The family is planning a private service for a later date.