Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
ALBERT RAY REDMAN, 50, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Sissonville, WV. Family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m. at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. Read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.