Alfred Munoz

ALFRED (AL) MUNOZ, 69, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Parkersburg, WV passed away at home on February 20, 2021 after a hard fought battle against cancer.
Al was born in Galveston, TX and graduated from Ball High School in 1969. Al retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local Union 899 of Parkersburg, WV where he acquired his Journeyman's Certificate in 1976. Al had many passions that included working with his hands, fishing, hunting, swimming, listening to his music, and enjoying the company of his friends and family.
Al was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Celia Munoz, and his brothers, Fred Jr., Edward, and Romeo.
Al is survived by his partner and companion, Charlene Vaughan of Charleston; brothers Alonzo (Winnie) of Dickinson, TX, Joe (Gracie) of Temple, TX, Rudy (Nancy) of Houston, TX, and Arthur (Royce) of Albuquerque, NM; sisters Rose Marie (Robert) Beamer of The Woodlands, TX, Virginia (Samuel) Vasquez of Baytown, TX, Juanita (Simon) Hughes of Houston, TX, Mary Helen Ramirez of LaMarque, TX, and Alice Nall of LaMarque, TX; ex-wife, Debbie Pence of Parkersburg, daughters, Kachina and Melba of Parkersburg; sons Joe (Mika) and Noah of Parkersburg, and Fisher of California; and grandchildren Molly, Emmy, Anna, Canyon, Greyson, Beau, Leo, and Augustine; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Al will be cremated and his remains delivered back to this earth which he loved.
Memories and condolences can be shared by visiting www.barlowbonsall.com and selecting Al's obituary.
