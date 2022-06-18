Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
ALICE ANN WILLIS LEEBER, age 91, died June 13 at Hospicecare at CAMC Memorial from complications of a stroke. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Alice Ann was born on September 23, 1930 to John and Ruby Wilities in Beckley, WV. She was an only child. She resided in either Beckley or Charleston, WV her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby Wilities, and her husband of 40 years, James (Jimmy) Edward Willis, Jr. After her first husband's death in 1989, she married an old high school friend, Lewis Leeber, who she also outlived. She is survived by her 2 sons, James Edward III, and John Alan (Betsy) both of Charleston, and 2 grandchildren, John Alan Willis Jr. of Durham, NC, and Adele Willis Sowers (Travis) of Nashville, TN.
Alice Ann was a multi-decade employee of "the phone company" as it was known when she first began working, and eventually retired from Verizon. She worked in various roles, longest tenured as a service representative. She always enjoyed interacting with her customers and was always energetic with a positive attitude when helping them. She was a dedicated mother and spouse and volunteered in her children's schools in the era of "home room mothers", and watched many Little League baseball games from inside the concession stand as moms often did.
She was a long term member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in Kanawha City. She resided at Edgewood Summit retirement community and lived there independently until her death. She had many great friends at Edgewood where she was always involved in social activities, church related meetings, and exercise classes with her peers. As long as she was physically able, she volunteered at Hodges skilled nursing facility at Edgewood, helping the residents there in any way she could, attempting to add joy to their lives. She always loved helping others.
A family interment is planned with details of a future celebration of her life pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospicecare WV at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or online at hospicecarewv.org. Condolences may also be relayed through Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.