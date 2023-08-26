Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Alison (DJ Ali-Jaye) Mosby
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
ALISON MOSBY (DJ ALI-JAYE), 43, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Ali graduated from George Washington High School in 1998 where she dazzled in the marching band playing the cymbals like the petit dynamo she was. She studied dance, acting, communications with a focus on public relations at both Shepherd University and West Virginia State University. She met her work family at Bristol Broadcasting in 2007. Ali was an on air personality for Electric 102.7 WVSR and loved interacting with listeners. She enjoyed creating fun programming such as Celeb-Reality Rewind, hosting the Electric-Nine@9, and her shows consistently had high ratings; thanks to her wonderful fans and listeners throughout the Greater Kanawha Valley.

