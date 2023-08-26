Alison (DJ Ali-Jaye) Mosby

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
ALISON MOSBY (DJ ALI-JAYE), 43, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Ali graduated from George Washington High School in 1998 where she dazzled in the marching band playing the cymbals like the petit dynamo she was. She studied dance, acting, communications with a focus on public relations at both Shepherd University and West Virginia State University. She met her work family at Bristol Broadcasting in 2007. Ali was an on air personality for Electric 102.7 WVSR and loved interacting with listeners. She enjoyed creating fun programming such as Celeb-Reality Rewind, hosting the Electric-Nine@9, and her shows consistently had high ratings; thanks to her wonderful fans and listeners throughout the Greater Kanawha Valley.
Lately working in a more administrative role, she coordinated station events, wrote copy, and did voice work for shows across Bristol Broadcasting's platforms. Ali also worked to inform the community about upcoming social gatherings and charitable events. Innumerable people in the area got to see her always sunny and smiling face at many such events over the years. Ali adored being part of the community and giving back; she loved hosting those station events and she loved all of you.
Ali was beautiful inside and out and cared deeply for her family, friends, and animals; especially cats.
She is survived by her mother, Elissa Vecellio Mosby; brother, Adrian Mosby; sister, Samantha (Larry) Belcher; niece, Francesca Belcher; nephew, Hugo Belcher; uncle, Michael (Patricia) Vecellio, Uncle Victor (Susan) Vecellio, and Boyfriend, Glen White, as well as many beloved extended family members and friends that she greatly enjoyed entertaining with her cat-themed and often quite hilarious social media posts.
She was preceded in death by her father, James A. Mosby, and grandparents Hazel and Clio Vecellio, Maryida and James A. Mosby Sr.
Alison passed due to unexpected COVID-19 complications. Alison's family extends their condolences to others dealing with loss from this devastating illness and would encourage everyone to seek medical advice sooner than you normally would due to just how rapidly, seriously, and shockingly this disease can progress.
In lieu of flowers, Ali would appreciate any kind gesture, donation or contribution you can make to your local animal shelter and please remember to spay and neuter your pets.