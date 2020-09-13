ANN JOURDAN CASKEY BROTHERTON, died peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, WV at the age of 90. She was born October 29, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky. She spent her childhood growing up in Wichita Falls, Texas where she completed her high school education when she was 13. She then attended Baylor University for 2 years before transferring to Randolph-Macon Woman's College where she completed her undergraduate studies. She ultimately obtained a master's degree in Women's Studies from Duke University.
She met her husband William T. Brotherton, Jr. in 1948 while she was student at Randolph-Macon Woman's College and Will was a student at Washington and Lee. Ann and Will wed in
Wichita Falls, Texas on June 17, 1950. After the wedding, Ann moved to Charleston with her husband where they raised three children Elizabeth, Will and Laura. Throughout her marriage, she was a steadfast supporter and companion to her husband in all his political endeavors and the Sternwheel Regatta.
Ann spent her professional career working as a financial advisor with Prudential Securities (now known as Wells Fargo Advisors). Her real interests were in the various committees and boards she worked on throughout her life including West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Educational Broadcasting Authority. Further, she was an active parishioner at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church since she moved to Charleston.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband Hon. William T. Brotherton, Jr., her son William T. Brotherton, III, her parents Dr. Marion W. Caskey and Edith Caskey (Maxwell), and her brother Rev. John F. Caskey. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Gary Gorrell) and Laura Brotherton; her sister-in-law Juanita (Westerlage); 6 grandchildren: Aaron Brotherton (Hillary), Jim Marshall, Andrew Marshall (Nicole), Kate (Kevin Escaloni), Mary Katherine (Eric Dinger) and Thomas Marshall; and, 6 great-grandchildren: Jane Brotherton, Liam Brotherton, Eric Dinger, Zach Dinger, Sarah Escaloni and Abby Escaloni.
The family thanks Dr. R. Thomas Bowden and Vicki Dobbins, Hospice Care, the Arthur B. Hodges Center, Edgewood Summit, Rev. Kim Webster and all others who helped in her final days. The family further thanks Brenda and Clacey Williams for their friendship, love and support.
A service will be held for Ann on October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. The service will be conducted outdoors at St. Matthew's Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, 600 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301, and Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.