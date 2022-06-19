Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
ANNA KAPALKO STRICKER, 94, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 after a short illness at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born on April 17, 1928 in Grindstone, PA to the late Mary and Joseph Kapalko. She graduated from All Saints High School, Masontown, PA in 1946. She attended Seton Hill studying chemistry, and moved to Charleston in 1948 to work at E. I. DuPont. She married the love of her life, Vincent E Stricker, in October of 1948 who preceded her in death in 2009. Ann was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Miller; grandson-in-law, Dan Mathess; great-grandson, Hunter Mathess; sister, Irene Balaban; brother, Erwin Kapalko.
She is survived by her three devoted children: Joanne (Mark) Waskiewicz of Teays Valley, Karen "Kathy" (Wally) Lanford of Lexington, KY, and Vincent J. (Carla) Stricker of Charleston. She was a special "grandma", who added fun and love to the lives of her 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Also she was survived by sister-in-law Neuza Stricker of Bativa, IL and brother-in-law Bernie Stricker of Fredericksburg, VA.
Ann took great pride in her family, Catholic faith, her many friends, and her wonderful neighbors that were so good to her. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish for 74 years. The world is a better place because she graced it.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Charleston, WV at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Father Bill Matheny officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Catholic High School, 1033 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.