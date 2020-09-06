ANNABELLE GEARY COPPER, 95 of South Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Tender Heart Assisted Living, South Charleston, WV.
She was the daughter of the late James M. and Amy Osborne Geary. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William G. Copper.
Annabelle served as an elder at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, South Charleston, WV and ran the weekday school, until kindergarten in publish schools started. She taught Sunday school and volunteered in many other aspects.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery and Kitty Copper, Tim Copper and Mary Estill; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service, Monday, September 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, 905 Village Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
