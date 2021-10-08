Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

APRIL MARIE GARRISON, 42, of Charleston, WV, passed away August 2021. If you have any information regarding Ms. Garrison, please contact Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you