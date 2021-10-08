April Marie Garrison Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website APRIL MARIE GARRISON, 42, of Charleston, WV, passed away August 2021. If you have any information regarding Ms. Garrison, please contact Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston April Marie Garrison Wv Funeral Home Contact Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Parsons Gothard Blank Carl Franklin Mullins Lois Johnson Sisson Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business