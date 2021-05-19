ARTHELIA MAE MEDLEY GROOM, 79, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after a brief illness. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston, WV. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.