ARTHELIA MAE MEDLEY GROOM, 79, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after a brief illness. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston, WV. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

