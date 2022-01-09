Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
ARTHUR C. YOUSE, 86, of Charleston passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 after a short illness at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV.
He was born on May 26, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Hillis J. and Eva Caldwell Youse.
Arthur was educated in Charleston public schools and graduated from Charleston High School, Class of 1953. He earned both his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science from West Virginia University.
Art was a petroleum geologist and worked for several oil and gas companies, including United Fuel Gas, Amoco Production Company, Ray Brothers Corporation, Koch Exploration Company and Devon Energy Corporation. He was self-employed since 1984 and has been affiliated with Durst Oil and Gas, Inc. of Point Pleasant, WV until his death.
Art enjoyed NFL football, antiques, southwestern attire, floral ties and bluegrass music.
He was known as a kind and generous person and will be missed by many who knew him.
Art was a 50 year member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and lifelong member of Presbyterian Churches, within Charleston, where he frequently served as a greeter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George H. and Charles A. Youse.
Art is survived by his beloved companion of 47 years, Mary Louise Craig; sons, William A. Youse and wife, Patti of Charleston, Carl K. Youse of Cross Lanes and daughter, Karen L. Stowell of Castle Rock, Colorado; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers - donations may be made in memory of Arthur to: Kanawha County Human Society