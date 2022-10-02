Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
AVIS HILL ROSE left this earthly plane for a better place on September 24, 2022.
She was born August 3, 1939, to Denver H. Hill and Retha J. Hill in Bomont, WV.
In addition to her parents, Denver H. Hill and Retha J. Hill Cantrell, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Hill; her sister, Neva Hill Walling; and sons, John E. Rose and Jack G. Rose.
Avis is survived by her daughter, Anita Jane (Statts) Cook of Charleston, WV; son, Robert Fowlkes of Biloxi MS; grandson, Justin Cook of Huntsville, AL; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Cook of Titusville, FL; and her brother, Walter Hill (Peggy) of Bostwick, FL, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Avis worked as a construction worker on the Turnpike, Charleston Town Center, LeCeta Golf Course, and the Kennedy Space Center. She was also a guard at the Kennedy Space Center and the Brevard County Jail.
She received her A.S. at Brevard Community College in Cocoa, FL. She volunteered for WYAP radio in Clay, WV, and loved to play her Bluegrass and Country & Western.
Avis never met a stranger. If you were from West Virginia, no matter what state she was in, she would stop and find out where you were from. If you were from northern Kanawha or Clay Counties, you can bet she knew someone in your family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at King-Mullens Cemetery in Bomont, WV. All are welcome to come.