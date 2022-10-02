Thank you for Reading.

Avis Hill Rose
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

AVIS HILL ROSE left this earthly plane for a better place on September 24, 2022.

She was born August 3, 1939, to Denver H. Hill and Retha J. Hill in Bomont, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you