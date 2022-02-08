Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
BARBARA A. (FORBES) GESSNER, 89, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, after a short illness.
Barbara was born February 12, 1932, in Morgantown, WV, and graduated from Morgantown High School in 1950. She worked at C&P Telephone Company in Morgantown and Charleston, WV, and retired after 18 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ruby Forbes and husband, Bill.
She is survived by her son; Brian, of Washington, DC.
Barbara did "Meals on Wheels" with her friend and husband for 30 years.
Barbara was a member of First Presbyterian Church, was an honorary lifetime member of Presbyterian Woman, served as Deacon for two years and ushered.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, with Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and buried in East Oak Grove Cemetery, Morgantown, WV, at a later date.
No flowers, please. You may make donations to Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301, or Mountaineer Food Bank, 484 Enterprise Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.