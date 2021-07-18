BARBARA LUTZ HYATT passed away peacefully in Maryland on July 5, 2021, at the age of 80, after a short, but courageous, battle with cancer.
Barbara was born on November 6, 1940, in Beverly, Massachusetts to the late Dr. John and Bea Lutz. She shortly moved to Charleston where she would reside for most of her life. She graduated from Charleston High School In 1958 and the University of Kentucky in 1962 with a degree in education. At Kentucky, she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After receiving her master's degree from West Virginia University, Barbara began a long and distinguished career as a teacher. During her teaching career, she taught primarily at Loudendale Elementary and Holz Elementary Schools. Upon retirement, Barbara began long-term substituting at Andrew Jackson Middle School, which she did until 2021. Barbara loved teaching and she positively affected the lives of hundreds of her students.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sons, Timothy and his wife Sheri, John and his wife Missy, and Jerry and his wife Holly; as well as her adored grandchildren, Christopher, Landen, Alexander, Elizabeth, Payton, and Caitlin. She is also survived by her brother, Jack; and nephew John; as well as many, many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 12 Noon and 2 - 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's memory to KVC West Virginia, a non-profit child welfare organization assisting the youth of West Virginia (westvirginia.kvc.org).
