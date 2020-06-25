Barry Jade Cottrill

BARRY JADE COTTRILL, 40, of Loudendale, passed away June 14, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1980, the son of Okey K. and Denise Cottrill.

Barry had a true love for the wilderness, he loved to hunt and be outdoors. Barry always put a smile on the faces of everyone around him.

He is survived by his parents, Okey K. and Denise M. Cottrill; the love of his life, Cortney Ballard; four children, Dillon Jade Cottrill, Colton Jade Cox, Clayton Owen Cottrill, and McKayla Brooke Cottrill; his brother, Okey L. Cottrill III and wife Nikki; his sister, Amy M. Damron and husband Charles; seven nephews and two nieces; and many friends who loved him dearly.

Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Mt. Alpha Cemetery, Charleston. The procession will leave the funeral home at 2:30 p.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

