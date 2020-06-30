BARRY JADE COTTRILL, 40 of Charleston, WV passed away June 14, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Springhill Cemetery, Charleston, WV. The funeral procession will being leaving the funeral home at 1:30 pm. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.
Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.
Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.
Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.