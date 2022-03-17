Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
Barry R. Johnson BARRY R. JOHNSON, 79, of Charleston, WV and North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away unexpectedly at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC on Friday, March 11, 2022. Barry was born August 22, 1942, to the late Elmo Williams Johnson and Bernard Thomas Johnson of Charleston, WV. He was a graduate of East Bank High School Class of 1960; "Once a Pioneer always a Pioneer". Barry graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and his Masters from The University of Missouri. Barry retired from the United States Department of Defense in 2006 as a system test manager, specifically with Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System (Aegis BMD). Barry was an avid golfer, his golfing buddies can attest to his wit and good hearted orneriness.Barry was a trustee at Reynold's United Methodist Church in Marmet, WV. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Hutton Johnson. Survivors include his loving wife Karen Peters Johnson, daughter Terri Buckley Goldsmith (Stan) of Charleston, WV, grandsons Bryce and Chase Goldsmith of Charleston. The funeral will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 18th at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Rev David Biondi officiating. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 9508 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet, WV 25315. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.