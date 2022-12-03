Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
BENJAMIN LAIB ZACKS, 75, ended a stubborn and private battle with prolonged illnesses on November 28, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va., falling to complications from advancing Parkinson's disease. In his final hours and days, he was surrounded in love by his wife, JoEllen, daughter, Elizabeth, family members and special friends.

Ben was born December 3, 1946, in Charleston, the middle son of Samuel and Rebecca (Rosenthal) Zacks. He enjoyed the abundant blessings of a very happy childhood on Kanawha Avenue in Kanawha City, enveloped by a loving family, a strong Jewish community, and packs of neighborhood children with whom he shared many adventures along the banks of the Kanawha River.

