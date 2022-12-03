Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
BENJAMIN LAIB ZACKS, 75, ended a stubborn and private battle with prolonged illnesses on November 28, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va., falling to complications from advancing Parkinson's disease. In his final hours and days, he was surrounded in love by his wife, JoEllen, daughter, Elizabeth, family members and special friends.
Ben was born December 3, 1946, in Charleston, the middle son of Samuel and Rebecca (Rosenthal) Zacks. He enjoyed the abundant blessings of a very happy childhood on Kanawha Avenue in Kanawha City, enveloped by a loving family, a strong Jewish community, and packs of neighborhood children with whom he shared many adventures along the banks of the Kanawha River.
Ben attended Kanawha City Elementary, Horace Mann, and graduated from Charleston High School in 1964. He attended Boston University, earning a BA in economics in 1968. Ben was a product of his time, attending college during an era of seismic changes in American society in a city with one of the largest university populations in the country. The times they were a' changing. Students began their college studies wearing a coat and tie to class and graduated as the Woodstock generation.
Ben returned home to help his family operate and eventually wind down Expert Letter Service, a publishing, printing and design business on Virginia Street in downtown Charleston, later starting his lifelong career in the financial sector in the local offices of Merrill Lynch.
In 1978, he moved to Chicago to work with his brother, Len, the founder of Zacks Investment Research, a company that pioneered independent financial data and analysis models, processes and products for professional investors. As one of the company's founders, Ben played a key role in the growth of the business and its continued introduction of ground-breaking products that made a lasting impact on the U.S. financial services industry. From 1992-2019, Ben served as president of Zacks Investment Management (ZIM), which served institutions and later expanded to retail clients. Under his leadership, ZIM funds were routinely recognized for their excellent performance by financial media, including Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Forbes and Businessweek. During earnings season, Ben was a frequent guest on NBC, CNBC and many other news outlets, providing expert analysis on forecasts and trends. He continued to create and innovate right up until the end of his career and was proud to receive a trademark for another new brand, "Pure Investing," in 2018.
Ben's long run as a bachelor took a dramatic turn in 1989, when he spotted JoEllen Bursinger at the West Egg, a coffee shop in the Streeterville area of Chicago. He waited at the door for her to leave, hopped into her cab like a scene in a movie, and buckled up for the ride of a lifetime. The two were married in Chicago on May 29, 1994.
After several years devoted to challenging careers, their lives had another surprise in store with the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth Rebecca, in 2003. The family moved to Charleston in 2005 so Elizabeth could experience the same wonderful childhood that shaped her father's life.
Being back home brought Ben immense peace and happiness. He was proud of his Jewish heritage and cherished his time with the B'nai Jacob congregation, enjoyed the abundant local arts and cultural opportunities, and loved taking long walks and watching the seasons unfold in his beautiful Sunrise/Holly Road neighborhood--making many dear friends along the way.
But what brought him the most joy was his daughter, and the blessing of being an older parent with the time and freedom to be fully present in every aspect of her life. They were truly each other's "person."
Ben was a brilliant intellect with uncanny insight, razor-sharp analytical skills, and encyclopedic memory. Whether reading a stock report, racing form or poker table, Ben would see what others could not. He was the person who actually read the fine print, much to the exasperation of doctors, bankers and store clerks. It's all in the details, he frequently said.
Ben was fiercely independent and always stood for the right thing even when it was difficult or unpopular. He abhorred cruelty, dishonesty and pretense, but was his own harshest critic, often holding himself to impossible ideals. Most of all, he was kind, deeply compassionate, humble, uniquely funny, generous and loyal, and a person who lived life fully on his own terms.
He is survived by his wife and partner of 33 years, JoEllen (Bursinger); daughter, Elizabeth, a college student in Boston; two brothers, Leonard (Francine) Zacks, Glencoe, Ill., and Dr. Joel (Linda) Zacks, Jerusalem, Israel; mother-in-law, Carol Bursinger, Tomah, Wis.; brother-in-law, Michael (Debra) Bursinger, Oconomowoc, Wis.; 13 nieces and nephews: Mitchel Zacks (Laura), Danielle Zacks, Rayna Zacks (Brian Licciardi), Arye (Aviva) Zacks, Sim (Golda) Zacks, Yaakov (Devora) Zacks, Sarra (Shlomo) Horwitz, Shauli (Natalie) Zacks, David (Shany) Zacks, Batsheva (Haysha) Shatzman, Kathryn Bursinger, Caroline Bursinger, and John "Jack" Bursinger; and a large extended family.
The family is very grateful for the support of family, friends and neighbors, especially Rabbi Urecki and members of B'nai Jacob, and would like to thank the caring professionals at CAMC General and Hubbard House.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 5, at B'nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia Street, Charleston, W.Va., with burial at B'nai Jacob Eternal Home. Following burial, the family will return to the synagogue to begin their mourning period.
In Ben's memory, loved ones are asked to do a mitzvah (good deed) or consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), United Way of Central West Virginia (unitedwaycwv.org) or B'nai Jacob Synagogue (bnaijacob.com).