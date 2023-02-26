Thank you for Reading.

Bernard Ray Webb
BERNARD RAY WEBB, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2023.

Born in Charleston, WV, to Grover and Ora Webb, he was a 1950 graduate from Charleston High School. Bernard is a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving on the U.S.S. Missouri from 1951 to 1955, obtaining the rank of MM2. He was also a graduate from the Graduate School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia.

