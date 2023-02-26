Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
BERNARD RAY WEBB, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2023.
Born in Charleston, WV, to Grover and Ora Webb, he was a 1950 graduate from Charleston High School. Bernard is a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving on the U.S.S. Missouri from 1951 to 1955, obtaining the rank of MM2. He was also a graduate from the Graduate School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia.
He worked for Charleston National Bank for 28 years in the Installment Loan Department as a Vice-President. He continued his banking career in Florida and retired from the First Union Bank of Orlando in 1995. Bernard was a lifetime member of the BPO Charleston Elks Lodge #202 in Charleston, WV.
He was predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, Robert Webb; his nephew, Robert Webb, Jr., and his beloved wife, Judith Pauley Webb.
Bernard is survived by his three children, Keith Webb and his wife Laura of Charleston, WV, Scott Webb and his wife Connie of Richmond, TX, and Keli Khatib and her husband Sam of Swampscott, MA; his sister, Rosalie Smith and husband Larry of St. Albans, WV, and his brother, James Webb and his wife Ann of Kenna, WV. He also leaves his eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East in Charleston, WV.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the funeral home.