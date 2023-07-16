Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

BETTY M. (PEAK) SKAGGS passed away peacefully in her home on July 9, 2023, a few months shy of her 98th birthday. Betty, a first generation Irish-American, lived an extraordinarily long, fulfilling life that spanned from the Great Depression to the 21st Century's Information Age. She had a deep and abiding love for her family, her church, and her communities. Betty was the daughter of John N. and Sarah Hawthorne Peak, and was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on October 17, 1925. Betty attended local schools and graduated as a registered nurse from Broadlawns School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 1947. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps; she worked as an R.N. at Broadlawns Polk County Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois.

Betty married Robert C. Skaggs on November 6, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. They lived in Evanston, Illinois, from 1949 to 1950, and then moved to Huntington, WV, in 1952. Son Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. was born in Huntington, WV, on April 18, 1954. For almost 70-years, Betty lived in the Kanawha Valley, first In Montgomery, WV, and then beginning in 1979, in Charleston, WV.

