BETTY M. (PEAK) SKAGGS passed away peacefully in her home on July 9, 2023, a few months shy of her 98th birthday. Betty, a first generation Irish-American, lived an extraordinarily long, fulfilling life that spanned from the Great Depression to the 21st Century's Information Age. She had a deep and abiding love for her family, her church, and her communities. Betty was the daughter of John N. and Sarah Hawthorne Peak, and was born in Grinnell, Iowa, on October 17, 1925. Betty attended local schools and graduated as a registered nurse from Broadlawns School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 1947. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps; she worked as an R.N. at Broadlawns Polk County Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois.
Betty married Robert C. Skaggs on November 6, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa. They lived in Evanston, Illinois, from 1949 to 1950, and then moved to Huntington, WV, in 1952. Son Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. was born in Huntington, WV, on April 18, 1954. For almost 70-years, Betty lived in the Kanawha Valley, first In Montgomery, WV, and then beginning in 1979, in Charleston, WV.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Skaggs, and her brothers, James and H. Robert Peak. She is survived by her son, Robert C. Skaggs, Jr., her daughter-in-law Kimberly Skaggs, and her grandchildren, Stefanie Skaggs and Dana Skaggs. Betty also is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, as well as her extended families at Village Presbyterian Church and Parkside Place Condominiums. During her last few years, Betty was surrounded with love and gracious support provided by a wonderful team of care-givers, led by her family's close friend, Vickie Lee, of Alum Creek, WV.
Betty lived life with gusto. She loved watercolor painting, cooking, sewing, enjoying local musical concerts, and being active in her communities. In addition, Betty had wanderlust; she and her late husband visited literally every corner of world.
Nothing delighted Betty more than spending time with her beloved granddaughters. And, in every setting, she was always gracious with a unique talent for making every one feel warm, welcome, and loved. Betty was universally regarded as "one classy lady".