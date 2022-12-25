Thank you for Reading.

Betty Sims Damewood
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
BETTY SIMS DAMEWOOD, 84, of Charleston, WV, died at Hubbard Hospice House West on December 15, 2022.

Betty was born in Oak Hill, WV. She graduated from Charleston High School and from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College). Betty went on to earn a master's degree from West Virginia University.

