BEVERLY CEDELE IGO, 74, of Alkol went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 7 after a long illness.
She was a strong, beautiful woman who was full of life and love for her family.
She enjoyed making home cooked meals for her family, dancing to the oldies and of course she loved to "sparkle!" One thing is for certain: if you've ever known her, you won't ever forget her! She was definitely one of a kind.
Beverly is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Pennington and her mother, Ruth Irene Pennington. She is also preceded in death by her late husband of 36 years, Gary Igo.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Terry Miller of Alkol.
Beverly is also survived by her 4 daughters, Amy (Kenneth) Chandler of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; Melissa (Bill) Pauley of South Charleston; Bethany Nota of Amityville, NY; and Molly (James) Birckhead of Saint Albans; brothers Randy (Mary) Pennington of Alum Creek and Rex (Deborah) Pennington of Saint Albans; grandchildren Micaela and Matthew Nota of Huntington, NY; Cedele (Jon) Carr of Given; Joshua and MaKenzie Pauley of South Charleston; great-grandchildren Ellaina, Zayne and Emmory Carr. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Beverly's wishes, she will be cremated and private services will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation services are being provided by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home and Crematorium of Charleston.
If you knew Beverly, you know how much she loved when her hummingbirds would come "home" every April. If you would like to do something in honor of her memory, we encourage you to hang a hummingbird feeder in a special place outside your home in early spring next year. She also loved her flower gardens and would plant flowers specifically for her hummingbirds such as bee balm and cardinal flower. If you would like to plant a flower in your garden in her honor, we invite you to do so.