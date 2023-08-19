Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Billy Gene (Born Jean) Deel
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

BILLY GENE (Born JEAN) DEEL, of Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully on August 4, 2023, at the age of 92. Born January 21, 1931, he was the son of Emery B. Deel and Eula Myrtle (Harrison) Deel, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Burns Deel and Almour "Smokey" Deel.

Bill was a graduate of Herndon High School, Concord College, and Duke University Seminary. He was also an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Korean War. After graduating from Duke, Bill pastored at Coalwood United Methodist, Trinity United Methodist in Bluefield, Kee Street United Methodist in Princeton, St. Peter's United Methodist in St. Albans, Forest Burdette United Methodist in Hurricane, and First United Methodist in South Charleston. At his retirement, he was the Treasurer for the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.

