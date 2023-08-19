Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
BILLY GENE (Born JEAN) DEEL, of Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully on August 4, 2023, at the age of 92. Born January 21, 1931, he was the son of Emery B. Deel and Eula Myrtle (Harrison) Deel, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Burns Deel and Almour "Smokey" Deel.
Bill was a graduate of Herndon High School, Concord College, and Duke University Seminary. He was also an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Korean War. After graduating from Duke, Bill pastored at Coalwood United Methodist, Trinity United Methodist in Bluefield, Kee Street United Methodist in Princeton, St. Peter's United Methodist in St. Albans, Forest Burdette United Methodist in Hurricane, and First United Methodist in South Charleston. At his retirement, he was the Treasurer for the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Harriet E. (Maxey) Deel, and his sons, Bradford W. Deel (wife Leslie) and Conrad E. Deel (wife Susan). He is also survived by his granddaughters Ashley R. (Deel) Dawe (husband Kyle), Arianna E. Deel, and Anessa E. Deel.
Bill lived, in his words, "a life of much joy and few regrets." He touched thousands of people in his life and he will be sorely missed by many.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, WV, or to the Maxey/Deel Scholarship Fund at Concord University in Athens, WV.