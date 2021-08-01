BRENDA LYNN KINCAID BEATTY, daughter of late parents Warren and Mary Kincaid of Hansford West Virginia and Widow of Ivan Beatty of Saint Albans, WV, Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away Friday July 2nd, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was a graduate of East Bank High School, West Virginia University and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. Brenda was a member of Allied Artists, West Virginia Water Color Society, St. Albans Writers Group and a former member of the St, Albans Garden Club, The National Organization for Women, and many other organizations. She was a long time member of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Saint Albans, West Virginia. She marched on Washington D.C. with Martin Luther King, Jr. and volunteered helping the poor in London England, through the Episcopal Church and Church of England, in the 1960's. She was an educator, business woman, and artist.
Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 7th at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church 405 B Street, Saint Albans, WV.
Private burial service for the family will be held Friday, August 6 at Springhill Cemetery, Huntington, WV.
She is survived by her sons, William Warren Mucklow (Beth) and Edward Patrick Mucklow, both of Charleston West Virginia; her Step-Daughter, Barbara Beatty Cooper (Coop) of Newport News Virginia; her Grandson, William Richard Timmons Mucklow; Step-Grandsons, Caleb Lee Coffey, Jonah Micheal Coffey and Steven Hooper; and her Sister Virginia Kincaid Henry (Rod), of Geneva Florida and Michael Kincaid (Litty) of Sissonsville, West Virginia; and nieces Erin & Melissa and nephew Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made to Allied Artists of West Virginia.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.