C. LEONARD JOHNSTON, 90 of South Charleston, departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home with his family surrounding him.
Leonard was born 1931 in Albany, NY, to the late Charles and Ruth May Johnston. He was one of three children raised on the Johnston family farm . He attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church where he sang in the large men and boys choir from the age of 8 until his was 17 years old. It was in the church where he met his wife, Gloria Edwards, they were married 64 years before her passing.
Following his graduation in 1953 from Clarkson University in Post dam, NY where he received his engineering degree. He moved his family to Charleston, WV and started to work with Columbia Gas System. He retired as a engineer/manager after 32 years of service. He was a registered professional engineer and was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering.
Leonard was a member of St, Matthew's Episcopal Church, and St. Johns Good Shepherd, Charleston, WV where he was very active in both churches. He served in lay leadership roles, and assisted at the altar. He served as a leader of Alpha programs and member of Cursillo.
He and his wife both sang in the choir at all the churches and also enjoyed singing with the Charleston Civic Choir.
In addition to his wife, Gloria and both parents, he was preceded in death by his .sister, Janet Lamby; sisters-in-law, Corrine E. Wiseman and Marie E. Fox; brothers-in-law, Charles Lamby, Martin A. Edwards, Robert E. Wiseman, Robert Fox, Richard B. Edwards and Harry C. Harvey.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda C. Johnston, of South Charleston, WV, Bonnie C., Smith of South Williamson, KY; sisters, Kathryn J. Harvey of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie Casey Pierce (Michael) of Upper Arlington, Ohio, Elisha R. Smith of Williamson, WV, Kathleen E. Smith of Carlile, New York, and Matthew K. Smith of South Williamson, KY; great-grandchildren, Owen Pierce, Evelyn Pierce, Serenity Smith, Jazzmynn Daniels, and Amberlynn Wallace; also by his sisters-in-law, Laurel Edwards of Albany, NY, and Mary Jean Edwards of Madison, CT.
Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV. His cremains will be placed in the church columbarium weather permitting. The family will meet family and friends at the reception following the service in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Memorial Fund, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314, or to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.