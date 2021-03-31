CARL BEECHER LINVILLE SR., 77, of Dawes, WV, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
He was a coal miner and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Averil and Hazel (Estep) Linville; wife, Barbara Linville; and brothers, Charles Linville, James Linville and Frank Linville.
Carl is survived by his sons, Carl Beecher Linville Jr. (Ann Hill) of Eskdale, WV, and William Ray "Bill" Linville; daughter, Peggy Sue Linville; stepsons, Rommie (Denise) Eastman, Ronnie (Tonya) Eastman and Andy (Diane) Eastman; his brothers, Paul (Lillian) Linville, Donald (Polly) Linville and Richard Linville; sisters, Helen Cannon, Nancy Stafford, Joann Linville and Kathy (Geoff) Lewis; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great - great - grandchild; and his best friend, Dixie Linville, his beloved dog.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to Melissa and Mollie for going above and beyond.
No services are being held.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.