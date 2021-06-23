CAROL SUE (LOUGH) BRADLEY passed away on June 12, 2021 at the age of 68. She passed away peacefully with her sons by her side from injuries sustained in boating accident.
She is preceded in death by Harold J. Lough (father) and Jodi N. Bradley (daughter).
Her surviving family include; Dulcenia Lough (mother); sister Diane Hall (Gary); her two sons, Edward L. (Lee) Bradley, IV (Misty), Matthew Bradley (Tracy); niece Erica Tuck (Franklin); and Joshua Hall (Leah). Also surviving her are her granddaughter, Sara Bradley and her long-time companion Charles (Chuck) Carpenter.
Carol was born in Richwood, WV but spent the majority of life in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology where she studied nursing. She worked for many years at Arthur B. Hodges Nursing home and after its closure operated her own business and was employed in other health care facilities. For the last 20 years she worked for the State of West Virginia Tax Division. With her daughter she found a passion for heart education and represented WomenHeart throughout the greater Kanawha Valley and attended many regional and national training seminars. She also found a new passion as a member of the CAMC Auxiliary to help with education and health of women in the greater Charleston area.
The greatest pleasure and meaning in her life was being a mother to her three children. Her entire life revolved around her children and she could always be found and heard at all of their events. She found another pleasure in being Grammy to her granddaughter Sara. The same passion that she had following her children transferred to Sara and she could always be found attending her events.
Carol loved her family fiercely and always loved having good times with her family and friends. Her outgoing personality, joyous deposition, and happy behavior were infectious. No matter where she was or what she was doing, she was always smiling and having a good time. Carol never met a stranger and was always willing and able to help anyone at any time. She was a loyal and caring friend and once you became one of her inner circle you were part of her family or one of her kids. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the amazing healthcare workers in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Services to celebrate the life of Carol will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until time of the service. Graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), CAMC Auxiliary Services, or WomenHeart.
