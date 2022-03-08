Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
CAROLE F. GREENE, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 29, 2022, while in residence at the Stonerise Healthcare facility in Kanawha City. Passing in her sleep, she succumbed to injuries sustained from a ruptured aneurysm.
Carole was born April 20, 1937, to the late Dr. Robert and Ione Frame of South Charleston, WV. She attended the University of South Carolina and worked for a time at Columbia Gas. She was married to Dr. Thomas H. Greene DMD, a prominent Charleston Dentist who predeceased her in 2014. Carole was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and active in the Shepherds Center and Women's Club of Charleston luncheons.
She is survived by her three children, John (NH), Diane (OH) and Thomas (CA); and four grandchildren.
Carole will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home. A Memorial page has been created on Facebook. Condolences and contact may be made through the Memorial page or the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301 or a charity of your choosing.