CAROLYN JEAN (THEIBERT) PHILLIPS, 79, of Charleston, passed away on April 29, 2022.
She was born August 11, 1942, to Richard L. Theibert and Mary Lou (Munson) Theibert. Also predeceased is her younger brother, Richard L. (Les) Theibert. Jr.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Larry F. Smithson; her children, Ronald Phillips (Colleen), Alicia Smithson-Mundy (David); her beloved granddaughter, Kassandra Phillips, her step-grandchildren, Heidi and Bryce Mundy; her brother, John Theibert (Clair); many nieces, nephews, and her fur babies, Cricket, Puddin', Prissy, Gabbie and Xena.
Carolyn graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, attended WVU and Ringling College of Art and Design, and graduated from Morris Harvey College with a master's degree in Sociology, she worked for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in many capacities from 1974 until she retired as an adoption specialist in 2009 at the age of 67.
Carolyn was an avid traveler in her private life, visiting all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, and most of western Europe. When she wasn't working or traveling Carolyn enjoyed gardening at her home in Charleston and at the family farm in Alderson, WV. She also enjoyed sharing her love of the arts from the canvas to the stage with her family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.