CARRIE FRANCES SEARS, 60, of Charleston, WV, passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, on Monday, January 25, 2021.
She was born on July 7, 1960, in Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Franklin Lawson and Waneeta Parker Sears.
Carrie attended George Washington High School in Charleston, was an avid reader throughout her life, enjoyed cooking for others and loved her community of friends, including those she worked with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Tisa and Camille Sears; and brother, Dennis Sears.
She is survived by her daughter, Dominique M. Sears of Charleston (and her fianc e, Aaron Ellis of Ashland, KY); son, Phillip Sears of Charleston; sister, Kate Espelage of Eatonton GA; brothers, Lonnie P. Sears of Charleston, Benjamin L. Sears of Charleston and Lindon Sears of Duluth, GA; and her favorite companion, her cat, "Smokey".
Due to COVID -19 Concerns, the family will hold a small private funeral service.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.