CATHERINE EMILY FOWLER rejoiced in entering her heavenly home and joining loved ones February 19, 2022. Her tragic journey with breast cancer concluded at Hospice Hubbard House attended by family and friends.
Catherine was proceeded in heaven by her parents, Mabel and Hansford Fowler, brother Tim Fowler, sisters Ruth Ann King, Martha Fowler and Lorna Fowler. She is survived by her brother Mark Fowler (Maris) South Charleston, WV, sisters: Bonnie Sanner (Terry) Charleston, WV, Sally Fowler of South Charleston, WV, Jane Bowles (Eddy Peyton) of Hudson, Florida, Lisa Roller (Roy) of Berry, Ky and Sarah Watt (Clarence) of Red House, WV. She treasured her times with her niece Jill Sanner and Jill's son Collin Sanner. Catherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Her favorite and much used expression was "How are you?" with a big smile and anxious to hear the latest news.
Catherine was a devout Christian who loved her trips with family to WV State Parks, music, doing activities with family and sharing life with her therapy cat, Shania. Shania was the center of her life. Catherine's friends and companions, at the Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment truly enriched her life. Special thanks to Kyla Nichols and Tasha Medley for the care, kindness, and loving support they so readily gave Catherine while living at Shanklin Center.
Private family services and burial are being provided by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.
Any contributions you might like to donate can be sent to Hubbard Hospice House or any "save the animals" organization of your choice.