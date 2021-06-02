CHARLES EDWARD "CHARLIE" BOLL, II was born May 1, 1940 to the late Juanita Miller Boll and Charles E. Boll, Sr. of Charleston, WV. On Tuesday May 25, 2021, Charlie passed away suddenly. He was also preceded in death by his son Charles "Chad" Edward Boll, III.
Charlie touched the lives of many people. His smile could light up a room and make you feel welcome. He was known for his kindness, generosity and gifts of sharing to help others. His deep inner strength gave him happiness even in his personal tragedies. He was empathetic and made people feel good about themselves. His gentle wisdom, humble presence and easy laughter will be missed.
He enjoyed reading, the arts, exercising, politics, music and sports. It was agreed that he would benefit from attending a challenging high school, so he moved in with close family friends and attended Horace Greely High School in Chappaqua, NY. While attending Horace Greely he joined the basketball team, and was popular with his peers and nicknamed the "southern rebel". He went on to attend Duke University and graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, WV., where he obtained his BS degree in History.
During the summers, Charlie would come home and work at Boll Furniture (1938-2007), first located on Charleston's West Side and later in downtown Charleston. He first worked making deliveries on the truck. He enjoyed the challenges of working for the family business and took over as CEO, of Boll Furniture, an upscale full-service designer furniture store, in 1975. He later became CEO, of Boll Medical, Inc. as well and was a successful businessman and a piller in his community.
Charlie was also a spiritual man. He met Sister Carol Riley and Sister Mary Pellicane at the Cenacle in Charleston where he began the contemplative prayer program in 1977- a program which continues today. He was a founding board member when the WV Institute for Spirituality was formed in 1998 and was the director of the Recovery Program, an Accociate Spiritual Director and a member of the WVIS faculty. Charlie was very active for 30 years in the local recovery community sharing his personal journey and sponsering others.
He was a devoted father and husband, who always demonstrated a profound love for his family. He enjoyed volunteering, attending and cheering for his son and daughter in their organized sports events. In 1993 Charlie married Kim Pauley, Artistic Dirctor of the Charleston Ballet, and the two remained devoted to each other.
Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kim R. Pauley; daughter, Marian Boll Weems (Eugene); sister, Sarah Boll Cummer; granddaughter, Hailey Maison Hope Weems; nephew, Wilson Cummer (Michelle); niece, Clementine Cummer; other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlie's honor to the Serenity Club at 1225 Ohio Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064, Insitute of Spirituality at 1601 Virginia Street E., Charleston WV 25311, and the Charleston Ballet at 100 Capitol Street, Suite 302, Charleston WV 25301
